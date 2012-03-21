March 20 The head of the Chicago Board Options Exchange's market-regulation department has left the company, the second compliance official to leave the exchange amid a regulatory investigation, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Linda Gerdes was dismissed this month from her post at the CBOE after leading its market-regulation department for five years and after spending 23 years at the company, the report said.

Gerdes on Monday confirmed her dismissal from CBOE but declined to provide further comment, the report said

A CBOE spokeswoman declined to comment on the issue when contacted by Reuters.

CBOE, which runs the oldest and largest U.S. options market, disclosed an investigation into its self-regulatory role in an SEC filing in February and said it was cooperating.

Last week, the company said Patrick Fay, senior vice president of member and regulatory services, had resigned "to pursue other interests."

U.S. markets are coming under increased scrutiny for the way they police themselves and their customers in the wake of the collapse of futures brokerage MF Global last year.