By John McCrank
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 18 CBOE Holdings Inc,
which runs the largest U.S. options exchange, said on Wednesday
a judge had dismissed a challenge by rival International
Securities Exchange to CBOE's exclusive license to list options
on certain key U.S. indices.
The Chicago Board Options Exchange is the sole market for
lucrative options on the Standard & Poor's 500 Index and the Dow
Jones Industrial Average, and others like the S&P 100.
In the latest chapter of the years-long dispute, ISE had
challenged in a New York court S&P Dow Jones Indices' right to
license its indexes. The court dismissed the challenge, saying
that an Illinois court had already ruled on the issue, and that
ruling would be the final judgment.
ISE said in 2006 it would start offering its own index
options based on the S&P 500 Index and the Dow Jones Industrial
Average without obtaining a license, prompting CBOE, CME Group
Inc and McGraw-Hill to sue. In a 2012 decision, an
Illinois appeals court upheld a lower court ruling against ISE.
"Since ISE initiated the litigation more than seven years
ago, every court at every level - including the Illinois
Appellate Court, the Illinois Supreme Court, the U.S. Supreme
Court and, now, a New York Court - has rejected ISE's attempt to
trade products that are exclusively licensed to CBOE," CBOE
Chief Executive Edward Tilly said in a statement.
A spokeswoman for ISE could not immediately be reached for
comment.
ISE, a unit of Deutsche Boerse AG has claimed
that CBOE effectively has a monopoly on widely disseminated
facts and ideas that are not protected under the Copyright Act.
In March of this year, the Chicago Board Options Exchange
extended its exclusive licensing agreements with S&P Dow Jones
until 2033.
The case is International Securities Exchange v. S&P Dow
Jones Indices, LLC, U.S. District Court Southern District of New
York, No. 1:06-cv-12878.