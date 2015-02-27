NEW YORK Feb 27 CBOE Holdings Inc's
Chicago Board Options Exchange, the largest U.S. stock-options
market, is set to extend trading hours for two of its most
heavily traded index options starting Monday.
The exchange plans to add more than six hours of additional
trading five days a week for options on the S&P 500 and
the CBOE VIX index, a broadly used gauge of market
volatility based on U.S. equity option prices.
On Friday, the CBOE said trading in VIX options in extended
hours is expected to start Monday, with testing to occur on
Saturday. Extended trading in SPX options is expected to start
on March 9.
"I think that it is something that the market needed," said
Tim Biggam, lead option strategist at online brokerage
TradingBlock.
"With news breaking around the clock, it was inevitable that
option trading heads this way as well," Biggam said.
Stocks and futures are already available for trading outside
of regular trading hours and the ability to trade popular
options after the close of the market will provide traders with
a useful alternative, traders said.
Traders expect strong demand for the options in extended
hours trading, especially from overseas market participants
looking to gain exposure to the U.S. market and equity market
volatility.
"There is massive demand and we are already receiving orders
in relation to that," said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at
forex broker Avatrade, in Dublin, Ireland.
Given the volume of news released after the U.S. close,
extended hours trading in options will present an opportunity
for those who want to take advantage of such news and position
for it outside regular trading hours.
"Traders who might have had to hedge against the U.S. dollar
and gold will now have another option now," Aslam said.
Options on the VIX and the SPX are very popular; together
the two make up about 90 percent of volume in all index options,
according to Trade Alert data.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Christian Plumb)