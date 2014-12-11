(Corrects last paragraph to show that CBOE will be only
exchange for options in the United States.)
By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
NEW YORK Dec 10 CBOE Holdings Inc,
which runs the largest U.S. stock-options market, said on
Wednesday it has entered a licensing deal with stock market
indexes provider MSCI Inc which would allow the CBOE to
offer options on six MSCI indexes.
Under the agreement, the CBOE plans to offer options trading
in the MSCI EAFE Index, and the MSCI Emerging
Markets Index, in the first quarter of 2015,
subject to regulatory approval, it said in a statement.
These options will see some interest but many will continue
to use the iShares MSCI EM ETF and iShares MSCI EAFE
fund options, since these are listed across all
exchanges, said Fred Ruffy, options strategist at
WhatsTrading.com.
Exchange-traded funds tracking these two indexes are among
the most popularly traded ETFs on a daily basis. Options on the
EEM and the EFA are also very popular and are usually among the
most traded options on any given day.
Options on the MSCI ACWI Index, MSCI USA
Index, MSCI World Index and the
MSCI ACWI ex-US Index will be listed later in
2015, CBOE Holdings said.
The options will be listed for trading solely in the United
States on the Chicago Board Options Exchange, the CBOE said.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed)