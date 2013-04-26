* U.S. index option volume was 1.049 mln contracts vs 1.19 mln Wed: OCC

* Options trading on S&P 500 on Thursday fell 2.8 pct from Wed

By Doris Frankel

CHICAGO, April 26 The outage at CBOE on Thursday caused a 12 percent decline in overall U.S. index options trading from the day before, while single-stock options activity had a busier session as traders sought alternative venues to execute their positions, data showed on Friday.

A software glitch shut down the Chicago Board Options Exchange for half the day on Thursday, preventing trading in options on two of the U.S. stock market's most closely watched indexes, the Standard & Poor's 500 Index and the CBOE Volatility Index..

The systems failure was resolved at 1 p.m. Eastern time (1700 GMT) when all CBOE options trading was back up and running.

A total of 1,049,080 contracts changed hands in the U.S. index option market on Thursday, down 12 percent from Wednesday, according to OCC, which clears all U.S.-listed options.

Options on the S&P 500 fell 2.8 percent from Wednesday to Thursday. VIX options volume stood at 278,138 contracts on Thursday, down from 474,505 contracts traded on Wednesday, a 41 percent decline, data from OCC showed on Friday.

Despite the outage, SPX option volume on Thursday of 606,000 contracts was not far from the daily average of 633,811 contracts traded for the first quarter.

CBOE licenses give them the exclusive right to list SPX and VIX products, which keeps rivals in the crowded field of 10 exchanges from offering lookalike versions.

On Thursday, more than 16.5 million contracts on U.S. single-stock equity options crossed the tape, above the 15.6 million that traded Wednesday.

CBOE, which normally accounts for 15 to 20 percent of daily volume, was responsible for just 3.2 percent of Thursday's market share, as activity shifted to other exchanges, according to the OCC. CBOE, the oldest U.S. stock-options trading venue, is owned by exchange operator CBOE Holdings Inc.

A total of 17.5 million options contracts changed hands on the U.S.-listed options market on Thursday, data from OCC show.