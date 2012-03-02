CHICAGO, March 2 CBOE Holdings Inc
is the target of a probe by federal regulators for the
way it oversees its markets, the operator of the biggest U.S.
stock-options exchange said this week.
U.S. markets are coming under increased scrutiny for the way
they police themselves and their customers in the wake of the
collapse of futures brokerage MF Global last year.
MF Global was overseen and audited by CME Group Inc under
the futures industry's self-regulatory model. Some $1.6 billion
of customer money remains missing since the broker's demise.
Securities exchanges also conduct some policing of their own
markets under federal law. CBOE, for instance, became the main
regulator of Bats Global Markets Inc in 2011. It also oversees
its own markets to ensure traders follow the rules.
"The SEC is investigating CBOE's compliance with its
obligations as a self-regulatory organization under the federal
securities laws," the CBOE said in its annual financial filing
on Tuesday.
The CBOE said it was cooperating with the investigation,
which is ongoing and "is conducting its own review of its
compliance." A spokesman declined to comment further.
Late last month, Bats Global Markets said it recently
received a written request from the SEC's division of
enforcement seeking documents and information related to its
communications with some market participants, its technology and
its trading strategies.
"The investigation is in the early stages and we are
cooperating with the staff," Bats said at the time.