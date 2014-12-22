CHICAGO Dec 22 CBOE Holdings Inc, operator of the biggest U.S. stock options market, will cede regulatory duties to the securities industry's largest independent regulator next week, the company said on Monday.

CBOE's Chicago Board Options Exchange and C2 Options Exchange hired the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, or FINRA, to perform "the majority of the exchanges' regulatory services," according to a statement.

The exchange operator also hired FINRA to take over CBOE's regulatory duties for the Options Regulatory Surveillance Authority (ORSA), an entity that U.S. options exchanges established in 2006 to collaborate on insider trading surveillance and investigations.

FINRA will assume the responsibilities on Jan. 1.

About 125 CBOE employees, comprising the "vast majority" of Chicago Board Options Exchange, C2 and ORSA regulatory staffers, have accepted jobs with FINRA, according to CBOE.

The exchange operator in September said it was considering whether to join the majority of U.S. stock options exchanges in contracting for regulatory services from FINRA.

Last year, CBOE agreed to pay a $6 million penalty and take "major remedial measures" to settle civil charges from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it failed to enforce short sale rules properly. The penalties were the first ever against a U.S. exchange for violating the duty to self-police a marketplace.

CBOE employees will continue to oversee the CBOE Futures Exchange, according to the company. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Dan Grebler)