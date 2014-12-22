CHICAGO Dec 22 CBOE Holdings Inc,
operator of the biggest U.S. stock options market, will cede
regulatory duties to the securities industry's largest
independent regulator next week, the company said on Monday.
CBOE's Chicago Board Options Exchange and C2 Options
Exchange hired the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, or
FINRA, to perform "the majority of the exchanges' regulatory
services," according to a statement.
The exchange operator also hired FINRA to take over CBOE's
regulatory duties for the Options Regulatory Surveillance
Authority (ORSA), an entity that U.S. options exchanges
established in 2006 to collaborate on insider trading
surveillance and investigations.
FINRA will assume the responsibilities on Jan. 1.
About 125 CBOE employees, comprising the "vast majority" of
Chicago Board Options Exchange, C2 and ORSA regulatory staffers,
have accepted jobs with FINRA, according to CBOE.
The exchange operator in September said it was considering
whether to join the majority of U.S. stock options exchanges in
contracting for regulatory services from FINRA.
Last year, CBOE agreed to pay a $6 million penalty and take
"major remedial measures" to settle civil charges from the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission that it failed to enforce
short sale rules properly. The penalties were the first ever
against a U.S. exchange for violating the duty to self-police a
marketplace.
CBOE employees will continue to oversee the CBOE Futures
Exchange, according to the company.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Dan Grebler)