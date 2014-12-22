(Adds comments from CBOE, FINRA, lawyer, stock price)
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO Dec 22 CBOE Holdings Inc,
operator of the biggest U.S. stock options market, will cede
regulatory duties to the securities industry's largest
independent regulator next week, the company said on Monday.
CBOE's Chicago Board Options Exchange and C2 Options
Exchange hired the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, or
FINRA, to perform "the majority of the exchanges' regulatory
services," according to a statement.
The exchange operator also hired FINRA to take over CBOE's
regulatory duties for the Options Regulatory Surveillance
Authority (ORSA), an entity that U.S. options exchanges
established in 2006 to collaborate on insider trading
surveillance and investigations.
With the change, CBOE is "reinforcing the integrity" of its
markets, Chief Executive Officer Ed Tilly said in the statement.
FINRA will take over market surveillance, examinations,
investigations, disciplinary services and other duties for the
CBOE starting on Jan. 1. About 125 CBOE employees, comprising
the "vast majority" of Chicago Board Options Exchange, C2 and
ORSA regulatory staffers, have accepted jobs with FINRA,
according to the company.
The exchange operator likely decided to hire FINRA to please
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission after the government
fined CBOE $6 million last year for failing to enforce short
sale rules properly, said Andrew Stoltmann, a Chicago-based
securities lawyer. The penalties were the first ever against a
U.S. exchange for violating the duty to self-police a
marketplace.
"These actions by the CBOE are likely to get the SEC off its
back without causing any real pain or material changes,"
Stoltmann said of the shift of regulatory oversight.
The SEC did not immediately respond to questions.
The CBOE in September said it was considering joining other
U.S. stock options exchanges in contracting for regulatory
services from FINRA.
The non-governmental regulator will work with the CBOE "to
detect and deter manipulative and abusive trading," FINRA CEO
Richard Ketchum said in a statement.
After Jan. 1, FINRA will be able to perform cross-market
surveillance on approximately 60 percent of the U.S. options
market, according to the statement. The regulator said it will
conduct surveillance for insider trading for all equities and
options trading in the United States.
CBOE employees will continue to oversee the CBOE Futures
Exchange.
CBOE's stock, which hit a record high $64.79 on Friday, was
up 0.7 percent at $64.66 at 2:30 p.m. CST (2030 GMT).
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Dan Grebler)