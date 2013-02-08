Feb 8 CBOE Group Holdings Inc said Friday it is in talks with the Securities and Exchange Commission to settle a previously disclosed probe into its self-regulatory compliance.

The company said it accrued $5 million of expense for its estimated liability related to the resolution of the SEC investigation, which began just over a year ago.

"No agreement has been reached and any final resolution could differ from the amount accrued," CBOE said in its fourth-quarter earnings statement.