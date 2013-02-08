BRIEF-Mercal to pay net dividend of 0.8957 euros/shr on June 15
* TO PAY NET DIVIDEND OF 0.8957 EUROS PER SHARE ON JUNE 15 Source text: http://bit.ly/2qFoPDr
Feb 8 CBOE Group Holdings Inc said Friday it is in talks with the Securities and Exchange Commission to settle a previously disclosed probe into its self-regulatory compliance.
The company said it accrued $5 million of expense for its estimated liability related to the resolution of the SEC investigation, which began just over a year ago.
"No agreement has been reached and any final resolution could differ from the amount accrued," CBOE said in its fourth-quarter earnings statement.
* TO PAY NET DIVIDEND OF 0.8957 EUROS PER SHARE ON JUNE 15 Source text: http://bit.ly/2qFoPDr
SAO PAULO, June 1 Brazilian stock market operator B3 on Thursday launched the country's first commodities futures index in partnership with S&P Dow Jones Indices, according to a statement.