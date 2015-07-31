(Adds comments from conference call)
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, July 31 CBOE Holdings Inc,
operator of the largest U.S. stock options market, reported
stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue on Friday
due to increased transaction fees and regulatory fines imposed
against customers.
Income from higher fees and disciplinary action helped
counteract a 9 percent slump in trading volumes during the
second quarter ended on June 30. The average revenue per
contract (RPC) rose 14 percent to 36.8 cents from a year earlier
as clients shifted to more expensive products and after CBOE
raised some fees.
The exchange operator expects volumes to improve in the
second half of the year and plans to reverse some cost-cutting
measures announced in May in the wake of weak first-quarter
volumes, Chief Financial Officer Alan Dean said.
"Will that RPC hold? In the short term, I'd say probably
yes. The question is, for how long?" Dean said on a conference
call.
Net income allocated to common stockholders rose to $44.6
million, or 54 cents per share, in the second quarter from $42.6
million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier. Operating
revenue increased to $148.7 million from $143.9 million.
Analysts had expected earnings of 50 cents a share on
revenue of $142.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Chicago-based CBOE reported a $3.8 million increase in
revenue from higher regulatory fines assessed to trading permit
holders and a $3.7 million increase from transaction fees. The
increases were partially offset by declines in other fees.
The increase in regulatory fines was an "aberration" linked
to a significant disciplinary penalty, Dean said. A CBOE
spokeswoman did not immediately have more details.
In May, units of Bank of America Corp's Merrill
Lynch agreed to pay $9 million to exchanges to resolve option
order violations from 2004 to 2014, according to a CBOE
disciplinary notice. Of that, $4.5 million went to CBOE.
A Bank of America spokesman had no immediate comment.
Regulatory fines are only used to offset regulatory
expenses, according to CBOE.
"The fines, we can't use to underwrite some other part of
our business," Dean said. The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission "doesn't want us to do that, so we don't."
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Chris Reese)