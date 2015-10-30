BRIEF-Ozderici REIT Q1 revenue up at 10.4 mln lira
* Said on Tuesday that Q1 revenue at 10.4 million lira ($2.94 million) versus 3.4 million lira year ago
CHICAGO Oct 30 CBOE Holdings Inc, operator of the largest U.S. stock options market, on Friday reported stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings due to increased trading and transaction fees.
Net income allocated to common stockholders rose to $67.2 million, or 81 cents per share, in the third quarter from $48.1 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier.
Adjusted income was $63 million, or 76 cents a share. Analysts expected 73 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Operating revenue increased to $187 million from $143.9 million.
Transaction fees rose by $40.5 million, or 39 percent, in the quarter, according to the CBOE, which owns the Chicago Board Options Exchange. It cited a 31 percent jump in the average revenue per contract traded and a 6 percent gain in trading volume from the third quarter of 2014. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
May 3 Australian shares ended lower on Wednesday as financial and basic material stocks extended losses, brought down by softer metals prices and as caution about bank earnings and monetary policy weighed on sentiment.