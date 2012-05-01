* Q1 adjusted EPS 37 cents vs Street view of 36 cents
* Revenue falls 2 pct to $121.4 million
* Lower expenses, increased market share offset volume drop
By John McCrank
May 1 CBOE Holdings Inc, the parent of
the Chicago Board Options Exchange, reported a 2 percent rise
in quarterly earnings on Tuesday, as increased market share and
lower expenses helped offset the effects of an industry-wide
decline in trading volumes.
First-quarter net income rose to $33.4 million, or 37 cents
a diluted share, from $32.9 million, or 36 cents a share, a year
earlier. Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 36
cents, excluding items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Operating revenue fell 2 percent to $121.4 million, in line
with expectations.
The decline in revenue was due to lower transaction fees, on
the back of a 4 percent drop in trading volumes, as well as
lower access fees.
"It's obviously a challenging environment for growing
volume," said Gaston Ceron, an analyst at Morningstar.
"Medium to long term, it's difficult to imagine the industry
remaining in the doldrums forever, but in the near-term, it's
pretty hard to imagine the year turning into a blockbuster,"
said Ceron.
The decline in revenue was partially offset by an increase
in exchange services and growth in market data fees as CBOE
picked up market share, partially in response to a new pricing
scheme announced at the beginning of the year.
CBOE said its total market share increased to 29.9 percent
for the quarter, up 3.2 percentage points from the fourth
quarter.
Operating expenses declined 3 percent to $63.8 million,
mainly due to lower trading volume incentives.
CBOE maintained its expense guidance announced in February,
with core expenses between a range of $173.0 million to $178.0
million.
CBOE, which at end of the quarter had $22.4 million
remaining on its $100 million share buyback program, had $148.6
million in cash and equivalents on its balance sheet as of March
31.
Separately, figures from the OCC clearing house released
Tuesday showed that CBOE, which runs the oldest U.S.
stock-options market, handled more contracts than any other U.S.
options exchange operator in April.
Some 86.6 million contracts changed hands at the Chicago
Board Options Exchange during the month, more than at any of its
five competitors and giving it a 27.1 percent market share, the
figures on OCC's website showed.
CBOE reported its results after market close on Tuesday. Its
shares closed up 0.8 percent at $26.64.