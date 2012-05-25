CHICAGO May 25 CBOE Holdings won court
backing Friday in its long-running legal battle to prevent rival
International Securities Exchange from listing options on the
Standard & Poor 500 Index, one of CBOE's most popular and
profitable products.
The Illinois Appellate Court on Friday issued a ruling
forbidding ISE from listing S&P 500 options, which are licensed
exclusively to CBOE by McGraw-Hill and CME Group's
index services unit, according to a statement from CBOE.
The ruling, which also applies to options on the Dow Jones
Industrial Average, stems from a 2006 lawsuit by CBOE and
McGraw-Hill against ISE to prevent it from listing the
contracts.
"No third party should be able to interfere with contractual
licensing agreements," CBOE Chairman and CEO William Brodsky
said in a statement. "Nor should any exchange have a free ride
on the enormous investment CBOE made in creating options on
these indexes and in developing and marketing them for over two
decades."
ISE is owned by Eurex, a Frankfurt-based futures exchange
co-owned by Deutsche Boerse AG.
"We will evaluate all of the options to determine next steps
but have no additional comment at this time," an ISE spokeswoman
said.