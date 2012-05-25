* Appeals court affirms lower court ruling

* ISE once passed out "Free the SPX" buttons to goad CBOE

* S&P 500 options among CBOE's most profitable products

By Ann Saphir

CHICAGO, May 25 CBOE Holdings won court backing Friday in its long-running legal battle to prevent rival International Securities Exchange from listing options on the Standard & Poor 500 Index, one of CBOE's most popular and profitable products.

The Illinois Appellate Court on Friday affirmed an injunction forbidding ISE from listing S&P 500 options, which are licensed exclusively to CBOE by McGraw-Hill and CME Group's index services unit, according to a statement from CBOE. The ruling also applies to options on the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

The dispute between ISE and CBOE stretches back more than six years, when ISE - at the time a brand-new electronic exchange -- tried topple the older floor-based exchange by listing S&P 500 Index options, known as "SPX," on its all-electronic platform.

ISE executives argued that it was unfair CBOE kept the lucrative index options to itself, while options on stocks are free to be traded at any U.S. stock-options exchange. ISE staff regularly passed out "Free the SPX" buttons at options conferences.

CBOE executives meanwhile said their licenses gave them the exclusive right to list the products, and they intended to defend that right.

In 2006, after several attempts to buy licenses from McGraw Hill and Dow Jones, ISE announced a plan to list the index options without licenses. CBOE and McGraw-Hill sued to block it, a suit that Dow Jones & Co later joined, and in 2010 an Illinois judge issued a permanent injunction against ISE.

On Friday, CBOE Chief Executive William Brodsky said he welcomed the affirmation of that prior ruling.

"No third party should be able to interfere with contractual licensing agreements," CBOE Chairman and CEO William Brodsky said in a statement. "Nor should any exchange have a free ride on the enormous investment CBOE made in creating options on these indexes and in developing and marketing them for over two decades."

Since the original case was filed, ISE was bought by Eurex, a Frankfurt-based futures exchange co-owned by Deutsche Boerse AG. CME now owns the majority of Dow Jones Indexes, and has a joint venture agreement with McGraw-Hill.

"We will evaluate all of the options to determine next steps but have no additional comment at this time," an ISE spokeswoman said.