By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, July 29 CBOE Holdings Inc said
on Monday it will expand trading hours for futures on the CBOE
Volatility Index in late September, after a technical glitch
delayed the change.
CBOE, operator of the Chicago Board Options Exchange, is
aiming to increase overseas trading of its lucrative VIX futures
by adding 5 hours and 45 minutes to the trading day in two
stages. The biggest chunk of extra time will come during
European trading hours.
"The bottom line is the more hours the VIX futures markets
are open, the easier it will be for investors to hedge positions
against fast-breaking news almost around the clock, except for
Saturdays and Sundays," said Bill Luby, publisher of the VIX and
More blog in San Francisco.
CBOE will add a 45-minute post-settlement trading period to
the current trading hours of 7:00 a.m. CT (1200 GMT) to 3:15 p.m
CT (2015 GMT) in the first phase of changes, aimed at U.S.
customers. Following the close of trading Monday to Thursday,
the market will reopen for a new trading period from 3:30 p.m.
CT (2030 GMT) to 4:15 p.m. CT (2115 GMT).
Trading will then resume at 7:00 a.m. CT the following
morning.
A second round of changes will begin "in the weeks that
follow" the first phase, CBOE said in a statement. It will allow
European-based customers to trade VIX futures during their local
trading hours by beginning the current trading session at 2:00
a.m. CT Monday to Friday, instead of the current opening time of
7:00 a.m. CT, according to the exchange operator.
CBOE in February opened a communications hub outside of
London to facilitate VIX futures trading.
The changes to trading hours are subject to regulatory
review.
CBOE had initially planned to start extending the trading
day in May. However, a half-day outage at the Chicago Board
Options Exchange in April and another more limited outage
exposed software problems that came about as it prepared for the
expanded hours.
CBOE hired a consultant to review its systems after the
glitches.
A CBOE spokeswoman declined to comment on Monday beyond the
statement announcing the expanded hours.
"I would assume that they would not be taking this step if
they did not feel comfortable with how things stand,"
Morningstar analyst Gaston Ceron said.
CBOE's proprietary products, led by futures and options on
the VIX and the Standard & Poor's 500 Index, are a centerpiece
of the exchange operator's offerings.
Trading volume of VIX futures totaled a record 4,213,488
contracts during June, eclipsing the previous high of 4,056,760
contracts in April 2013. June's volume was up 96 percent versus
the 2,154,055 contracts traded in June 2012 and 31 percent
compared to the 3,212,399 contracts traded in May 2013.
Trading hours will expand under the watch of Edward Tilly,
who took over as CBOE's chief executive in May after longtime
leader William Brodsky stepped down. The management change was
announced in December.
CBOE is set to announce second quarter earnings on Aug. 2.
Shares fell 0.02 percent.