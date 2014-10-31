(Updates with delay to extended trading hours for VIX options)
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO Oct 31 CBOE Holdings Inc may
trim trading hours at its futures exchange after suffering
glitches that disrupted activity this month, the company's
president said on Friday.
The CBOE Futures Exchange experienced problems related to
extended market hours for futures on its CBOE Volatility Index,
or VIX, as trading volumes spiked, CBOE President Ed
Provost said on a call to discuss third-quarter earnings.
The increase in volumes made it difficult for the exchange
to complete end-of-day processing for VIX futures during the
15-minute window in which the market is closed, he said.
The problems, which delayed the start of trading, emerged
this month as widening concerns about the global economy
pressured stocks and propelled futures volume. Trading in VIX
futures set consecutive single-day volume records on Oct. 14 and
15.
CBOE this summer extended the trading cycle for VIX futures
to nearly 24 hours a day to attract more Asian business. The
market closes at 3:15 p.m. CDT (2015 GMT) Monday through
Thursday and the next trading day begins at 3:30 p.m. CDT (2030
GMT).
The 15-minute break is short compared to the 45-minute
pauses between the end of one trading session and the start of
another for other futures contracts, Provost said.
The exchange has made changes to end-of-day processing that
should prevent glitches from recurring after busy trading
sessions, Provost told analysts on the call. Still, the company
may extend the 15-minute break, he added.
More than 9 percent of VIX futures trading takes place
during non-U.S. trading hours following the implementation of
nearly around-the-clock trading, according to CBOE.
The company is mulling a reduction in hours as it delays the
start of extended trading for options on the VIX and the S&P 500
Index, or SPX.
Trading for VIX and SPX options will increase to 13 hours a
day from 6 hours and 45 minutes in the first quarter of 2015,
rather than by the end of this year as planned, CBOE Chief
Executive Ed Tilly said on the call. CBOE needed additional time
to complete the regulatory approval process, he said.
CBOE on Friday reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter
earnings due to an increase in trading volumes.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by James Dalgleish)