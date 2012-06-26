* CBOT changed grain settlement rules, sparking lawsuit
* Traders fear new procedures will put them out of business
* Judge admonishes traders for last-minute lawsuit
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, June 26 CME Group faced off
with a group of traders in federal court o n T uesday over new
rules for settling end-of-day grain prices that the traders fear
will put them out of business.
The traders, who work in the open-outcry pits at CME's
Chicago Board of Trade, are fighting to preserve a century-old
tradition of settling futures prices for crops like corn and
soybeans based on transactions executed on the historic trading
floor.
They sued the exchange on Friday to reverse its decision to
incorporate electronic activity into settlement prices, worried
the change will shift volume away from the pits. The new
settlement rules took effect on Monday.
As a result of the change, floor traders "are going to
sustain serious, irreparable injury," Richard Goldwasser, a
lawyer for the traders, told U.S. District Judge John Darrah.
Lawyers for the traders, who had submitted an emergency
motion for a hearing, are seeking to move the case to state
court from federal court. They argue that CME violated the
traders' contractual rights because the exchange knew the new
settlement rules would eliminate demand for the traditional
open-outcry system.
CME says the new rules better capture prices, as the
majority of volume in grain futures is electronic.
The exchange wants to keep the matter in federal court
because it involves the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission, which "pushed" the exchange to make the changes,
CME's lawyer Jerrold Salzman said.
Darrah said the issue was complex and admonished the traders
for waiting until the last minute to file their lawsuit.
CME submitted details on the new rules to the CFTC on May
24.
"I acknowledge that there is an emergency," Darrah said.
"The question is, who caused the emergency?"
The court scheduled another hearing for Aug. 14.