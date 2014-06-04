CHICAGO, June 4 Commodities brokerage Newedge is
closing its grains desk on the floor of the Chicago Board of
Trade, a company spokeswoman said, the latest firm to depart the
once-bustling open-outcry pits as the industry increasingly
shifts to electronic screen trading.
French bank Societe Generale took full ownership
of Newedge in May, buying out a 50 percent stake held by Credit
Agricole, highlighting at the time Newedge's prime
brokerage and clearing services as a key to its acquisition.
Floor brokers have been losing market share to computerized
trading for years. The Globex electronic platform, owned by CBOT
parent CME Group, handles about 95 percent of volume in
grain futures on a typical day.
"These departures were expected and in no way affects our
ability to serve clients. Newedge remains one of the world's
largest commodity brokers and we are committed to the business
of our commodity customers," a Newedge spokeswoman said.
She declined to comment on the number of departures.
Only a few Newedge brokers remained on the grain trading
floor on Wednesday, clad in the firm's signature black and green
trading jackets. One of the traders, who asked not to be named,
said they were winding down operations and would vacate their
desks in the next week or two.
An email to a Newedge broker was returned with an
automatically generated message stating he would be out of the
office from May 30 to January 1, 2018.
A Newedge customer said he had received a text message
informing him that the Newedge "grain execution team" had left
the company.
Some trade sources said the Newedge brokers' contract
expired at the end of May and that it was unable to reach a
renewal agreement.
The core of the group was in discussions with rival
brokerage Jefferies Bache, the sources said, requesting
anonymity. At least 14 new desks on the grains trading floor
have been set up by Jefferies since last week, they said.
A Jefferies spokesman declined to comment.
(Reporting by Karl Plume and Julie Ingwersen in Chicago, Maya
Nikolaeva in Paris)