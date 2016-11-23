(CME Group officially corrects an approved delivery location
and differentials table in its special executive report and
gives new link to corrected CME statement. No changes to
headline or text)
CHICAGO Nov 22 The CME Group on Tuesday
said it will amend its soybean meal futures contract to more
closely reflect a lower average protein content of the animal
feed traded in cash markets in the United States.
Effective for the Dec. 15 trading date, the exchange will
lower the contract's protein specification by 0.5 percentage
point to 47.5 percent protein, with delivery allowed without
rejection or penalty down to 47.0 percent.
Three 2019 contracts that were temporarily delisted in
February - July, October and December -
will be relisted and available for trading on the Dec. 15
trading date. CME will at that time also list other 2019 and
2020 contracts.
The exchange also said it will amend the contract's location
differentials and territory boundaries.
(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen and Karl Plume; Editing by Diane
Craft)