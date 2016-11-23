(CME Group officially corrects an approved delivery location and differentials table in its special executive report and gives new link to corrected CME statement. No changes to headline or text)

CHICAGO Nov 22 The CME Group on Tuesday said it will amend its soybean meal futures contract to more closely reflect a lower average protein content of the animal feed traded in cash markets in the United States.

Effective for the Dec. 15 trading date, the exchange will lower the contract's protein specification by 0.5 percentage point to 47.5 percent protein, with delivery allowed without rejection or penalty down to 47.0 percent.

Three 2019 contracts that were temporarily delisted in February - July, October and December - will be relisted and available for trading on the Dec. 15 trading date. CME will at that time also list other 2019 and 2020 contracts.

