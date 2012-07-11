* CBOT says traders did not present concerns to regulators

* Traders sued over new grain price settlement rules

* Judgment could put CBOT in "hard place" with regulators

By Tom Polansek

CHICAGO, July 11 The Chicago Board of Trade on Wednesday criticized a group of floor traders for suing the exchange over new rules for settling end-of-day grain prices instead of raising their concerns with federal regulators.

The Board of Trade, owned by CME Group, said in a response to the lawsuit that the traders were trying to use a court of law "to do an end-run around the rule approval process by raising concerns in a suit that they did not present" to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) during its review of the new procedures.

A lawyer for the traders could not immediately be reached for comment.

At the exchange's request, CFTC permitted a change in the Board of Trade's century-old tradition of settling futures prices for crops like corn and soybeans based on transactions executed on the historic trading floor.

Under the new rules, settlement prices factor in transactions executed electronically, where most of the volume takes place.

Floor traders, who do much of their business at the close of trading, have argued the change represents a breach of contract because it prevents them from making money.

A federal judge is deciding whether to hear the case in state court, where traders originally filed it, or in federal court, as the Board of Trade wants.

The exchange said in its response that the issue was a federal matter because the new rule was submitted to and permitted by the CFTC, which regulates futures markets.

"Resolution of the claims could place CBOT between a proverbial rock and a hard place," the Board of Trade said. "CBOT could be forced to choose either to obey a court order or to obey its governing federal statue and regulator."

A federal judge in Chicago has scheduled a hearing on the matter for Aug. 14.