* CBOT says traders did not present concerns to regulators
* Traders sued over new grain price settlement rules
* Judgment could put CBOT in "hard place" with regulators
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, July 11 The Chicago Board of Trade on
Wednesday criticized a group of floor traders for suing the
exchange over new rules for settling end-of-day grain prices
instead of raising their concerns with federal regulators.
The Board of Trade, owned by CME Group, said in a
response to the lawsuit that the traders were trying to use a
court of law "to do an end-run around the rule approval process
by raising concerns in a suit that they did not present" to the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) during its review of
the new procedures.
A lawyer for the traders could not immediately be reached
for comment.
At the exchange's request, CFTC permitted a change in the
Board of Trade's century-old tradition of settling futures
prices for crops like corn and soybeans based on transactions
executed on the historic trading floor.
Under the new rules, settlement prices factor in
transactions executed electronically, where most of the volume
takes place.
Floor traders, who do much of their business at the close of
trading, have argued the change represents a breach of contract
because it prevents them from making money.
A federal judge is deciding whether to hear the case in
state court, where traders originally filed it, or in federal
court, as the Board of Trade wants.
The exchange said in its response that the issue was a
federal matter because the new rule was submitted to and
permitted by the CFTC, which regulates futures markets.
"Resolution of the claims could place CBOT between a
proverbial rock and a hard place," the Board of Trade said.
"CBOT could be forced to choose either to obey a court order or
to obey its governing federal statue and regulator."
A federal judge in Chicago has scheduled a hearing on the
matter for Aug. 14.