DUBAI, July 2 Commercial Bank of Qatar
will buy out the remaining publicly owned shares in Turkey's
Alternatifbank and then delist the lender from the
Istanbul bourse, it said on Wednesday.
The second-largest lender in Qatar bought a 74.25 percent
stake in the Turkish bank last year. Two units of Anadolu
Holding own 25 percent, with the remaining 0.75 percent held by
the public.
These publicly owned shares will be bought for the average
market share price over the last 30 days, CBQ said in a bourse
filing, after an application to "squeeze out" remaining
shareholders and delist the bank was made to Alternatifbank's
board. The statement did not indicate there would be any change
to Anadolu's holdings.
