BRIEF-NZX Ltd says board appoints Mark Peterson as CEO
* Mark Peterson has been permanently appointed to position of CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DOHA, April 17 Commercial Bank of Qatar (CBQ), which is buying a majority stake in Turkey's Alternatifbank, posted a 7 percent increase in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday, beating analysts' expectations.
Net profit in the three months to the end of March was 506 million riyals ($139.0 million) compared to 471 million in the same period a year ago.
Analysts had forecast an average quarterly profit of 469 million riyals, according to a Reuters poll.
($1 = 3.6404 Qatar riyals)
