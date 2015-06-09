BRIEF-CHC Student Housing to not file its audited statements for 2016 on or before May 1, 2017
* CHC Student Housing Corp announces financial statement filing delay and private placement
FRANKFURT, June 9 German women's fashion group CBR said on Tuesday it planned to float its shares on the stock market this year.
The initial public offering (IPO) would comprise new shares worth 200 million euros ($226.3 million) issued in a capital increase as well as stock owned by private equity group EQT, CBR said in a statement.
EQT will keep a significant stake in the company, it said.
($1 = 0.8836 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
* Fiera Capital - pursuant to deal of Samson Capital Advisors, co issued to Samson Selling Partners aggregate number of 353,928 class a subordinate voting shares