FRANKFURT, June 22 German women's fashion group CBR, known for its Street One and Cecil brands, has set the price range for its initial public offering (IPO) at between 14 euros ($15.91) and 18 euros, the company said on Monday.

CBR plans to use some of the proceeds to further reduce its leverage, but also for investment in its e-commerce business and CBR-owned retail outlets.

The company's debut on the Frankfurt stock exchange is set for July 2, preceded by a June 23-July 1 subscription period, CBR said.

CBR will offer up to 19.4 million shares with a total offer volume of about 282 million euros at the mid-point of the price range, the company said. ($1 = 0.8801 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Andreas Cremer; Editing by David Goodman)