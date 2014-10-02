BRIEF-Beijing StarNeto Technology sees H1 FY 2017 net profit up 5 pct to 20 pct
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit up to increase by 5 percent to 20 percent, or to be 18.8 million yuan to 21.5 million yuan
Oct 2 cBrain A/S :
* Says has signed agreement with the government of Greenland
* Says cBrain has entered an agreement with Greenlandic Agency for Digitisation and government of Greenland to deliver F2 for central administration in Greenland
