BRIEF-Gospell Digital Technology to pay cash 0.6 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 0.6 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Oct 7 cBrain A/S
* Says changes guidance for FY 2014
* Says expects revenue growth in 2014 of 15-20 pct
* Says previously expected unchanged revenue for 2014
* Sees growth in earnings (EBT) in 2014 of about 20 pct
* Says has raised EBT guidance from expecting a profit in 2014 to EBT of about 15 pct in FY 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Says it plans to pay cash 0.6 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, April 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has affirmed Indonesia-based PT Telekomunikasi Selular's (Telkomsel) National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable. The affirmation is based on our estimate that Telkomsel will maintain its market-leadership status in the Indonesian mobile telecommunications market. It consistently outperforms its competitors in terms of net subscriber additions, network expansion and fi