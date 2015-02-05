BRIEF-GN Store Nord Q1 EBITA DKK 320 mln, above expectations
* STRONG REVENUE AND EBITA GROWTH IN GN HEARING AND GN AUDIO – RESOUND LINX 3D ANNOUNCED AT AAA
Feb 5 cBrain A/S :
* 2014 net sales 54.8 million Danish crowns ($8.38 million) versus 43.4 million crowns year ago
* 2014 operating profit 11.5 million crowns versus 7.6 million crowns year ago
* Proposes 2014 dividend of 0.08 crown per share
* Sees revenue growth in 2015 of 10-20 percent and earnings ratio of 10-20 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5414 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* STRONG REVENUE AND EBITA GROWTH IN GN HEARING AND GN AUDIO – RESOUND LINX 3D ANNOUNCED AT AAA
* Gemalto nv - Gemalto’s secure smart chip to be integrated in the Samsung Galaxy S8 in selected markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)