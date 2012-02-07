* Q4 shr, ex chrg $0.46 vs Wall St shr $0.44

* Sees FY shr, ex chrg, $1.20-$1.25

* Shares fall after hours

By Ilaina Jonas

NEW YORK, Feb 7 Real estate services company CBRE Group Inc's quarterly earnings, excluding charges, beat Wall Street's forecast, as stronger revenue from sales and its outsourcing business offset lower leasing revenue from the Americas.

Fourth-quarter net income fell to $79.8 million, or 25 cents per share, from $95.1 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding charges, earnings grew 29 percent to $149.3 million, or 46 cents per share, from $115.4 million, or 36 cents per share, the company said on Tuesday. That beat analysts' average forecast of 44 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Quarterly charges of $69.5 million were related to CBRE's acquisition of asset management businesses from ING REIM and to layoffs.

Revenue rose 7 percent to $1.76 billion, trailing the $1.86 billion analysts had forecast.

For 2012, the Los Angeles-based company estimated earnings, excluding charges, of $1.20 to $1.25 a share, versus analysts' average forecast of $1.25.

The stock of CBRE fell to $19.10 after hours following the report. It had closed down $1.7 percent, or 34 cents, at $19.26 on the New York Stock Exchange.