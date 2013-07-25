BRIEF-Monte dei Paschi says new rescue plan will be "radically different"
April 12 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Chief Executive Marco Morelli tells shareholder meeting:
NEW YORK, July 25 Real estate services company CBRE Group Inc reported second-quarter earnings that missed Wall Street's average forecast, as stronger brokerage fees from global property sales were offset in part by weakness in Europe.
Excluding charges related to debt refinancing and acquisitions, CBRE on Thursday reported earnings of $101.8 million, or 31 cents a share, up 16 percent from $88.0 million, or 27 cents per share, a year ago.
Analysts, on average, had expected CBRE to earn 34 cents a share, excluding charges, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
April 12 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Chief Executive Marco Morelli tells shareholder meeting:
* Recorded contracted sales of approximately hk$8.64 billion for year of fy2016/17 ended 31 march 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: