LOS ANGELES, Sept 11 CBS Corp suffered
no financial impact from the month-long blackout of its
broadcast channel in New York, Los Angeles and Dallas during its
stalemate with Time Warner Cable in a rate dispute,
according to CBS Chief Executive Leslie Moonves.
The top-rated broadcast network was not forced to give
advertisers "make goods," or compensation when a network misses
its promised ratings, Moonves said in a presentation at a Bank
of America Merrill Lynch conference.
Analysts had speculated that the blackout, which affected
more than 3 million Time Warner Cable subscribers, would have
impacted advertising revenues for the network.