(Adds statement from Turner Broadcasting)

Nov 18 CBS Corp fired the latest salvo in a contract dispute with Dish Network as a Thursday deadline nears that could blackout the network's TV shows to more than 14 million Dish subscribers.

"Dish appears willing to drop the most popular programming in its entire channel lineup because it won't negotiate the same sort of deal that other cable, satellite and telecommunication companies have struck with CBS," the company said in a statement released on Tuesday.

CBS and Dish are locking horns over the monthly price per subscriber the satellite operator would pay to carry CBS.

A representative for Dish did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment. On Friday, Dish released a statement that said "only CBS can force a blackout of its channels" and it is "actively working to reach a deal before the contract expires."

CBS is pointing viewers to "KeepCBS.com" and running TV commercials across several U.S. markets explaining how Dish subscribers could loose access to sporting events like NFL football and popular programs like "The Big Bang Theory."

It is the latest battle between distributors and media companies which have grown frequent and public. Dish is also involved in a contract dispute with Time Warner's Turner Broadcasting and has removed several channels including CNN and the Cartoon Network.

There is a possibility that Turner's dispute with Dish could also involve two other Turner channels, TNT and TBS. In a statement released on Tuesday, Turner said there is chance TNT and TBS could be dropped if they don't come to an agreement by Dec. 5. (Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)