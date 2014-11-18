(Adds statement from Turner Broadcasting)
Nov 18 CBS Corp fired the latest salvo
in a contract dispute with Dish Network as a Thursday
deadline nears that could blackout the network's TV shows to
more than 14 million Dish subscribers.
"Dish appears willing to drop the most popular programming
in its entire channel lineup because it won't negotiate the same
sort of deal that other cable, satellite and telecommunication
companies have struck with CBS," the company said in a statement
released on Tuesday.
CBS and Dish are locking horns over the monthly price per
subscriber the satellite operator would pay to carry CBS.
A representative for Dish did not immediately respond to a
request seeking comment. On Friday, Dish released a statement
that said "only CBS can force a blackout of its channels" and it
is "actively working to reach a deal before the contract
expires."
CBS is pointing viewers to "KeepCBS.com" and running TV
commercials across several U.S. markets explaining how Dish
subscribers could loose access to sporting events like NFL
football and popular programs like "The Big Bang Theory."
It is the latest battle between distributors and media
companies which have grown frequent and public. Dish is also
involved in a contract dispute with Time Warner's Turner
Broadcasting and has removed several channels including CNN and
the Cartoon Network.
There is a possibility that Turner's dispute with Dish could
also involve two other Turner channels, TNT and TBS. In a
statement released on Tuesday, Turner said there is chance TNT
and TBS could be dropped if they don't come to an agreement by
Dec. 5.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Bernard
Orr)