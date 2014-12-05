Dec 4 CBS Corp said the CBS broadcast
network will continue being distributed by Dish Network Corp
while negotiations progress "into the evening".
CBS Corp said earlier it would stage a potential blackout if
a deal was not reached with Dish by Thursday.
The ongoing discussions between the companies comes after
two extensions to the contract's initial Nov. 20 expiration that
allowed the companies to extend negotiations and keep CBS and
its Sports Cable channel available to Dish's 14 million
subscribers.
The negotiations are the latest in a string of disputes
between media conglomerates and distributors over the price of
carrying cable channels.
Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc said that Dish
Network subscribers in 60 markets "are at risk" of losing their
local and network programming at 11:59 pm ET on Friday (0459 GMT
Saturday) if a new agreement is not reached.
"Nexstar regrets that DISH Network is willing to hold its
paying subscribers hostage because it won't agree to fair and
reasonable terms for viewers' favorite programming," the company
said on Thursday.
On Nov. 21, Dish Network Corp and Time Warner Inc's
Turner Broadcasting unit "mutually decided" to restore
CNN, the Cartoon Network and other channels to Dish subscribers
after the channels had been blacked out for a month.
CBS is also no stranger to blackouts. Last year CBS won a
high-profile fight with Time Warner Cable Inc, which
backed down and gave into CBS's demands after Time Warner pulled
CBS programs for a month in several of its markets.
Representatives for Dish Network were not able for comment.
(Reporting by Ronald Grover and Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles;
Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken
Wills)