Dec 5 CBS programming will no longer be available to Dish subscribers in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and other markets, after CBS Corp and Dish Network Corp failed to agree on a new contract.

The talks fell apart after two extensions to the contract's initial Nov. 20 expiration that allowed the companies to extend negotiations and keep CBS and its Sports Cable channel available to Dish's 14 million subscribers.

"Dish has dragged its feet at our many attempts to negotiate in good faith," CBS said in a statement.

CBS said it sought "appropriate compensation" for its popular shows, and terms that "reflect the developing digital marketplace," adding that the company hoped to reach an agreement with Dish very soon.

The negotiations are the latest in a string of disputes between media conglomerates and distributors over the price of carrying cable channels.

Dish was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)