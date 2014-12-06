Dec 5 CBS programming will no longer be
available to Dish subscribers in New York, Los Angeles, San
Francisco and other markets, after CBS Corp and Dish
Network Corp failed to agree on a new contract.
The talks fell apart after two extensions to the contract's
initial Nov. 20 expiration that allowed the companies to extend
negotiations and keep CBS and its Sports Cable channel available
to Dish's 14 million subscribers.
"Dish has dragged its feet at our many attempts to negotiate
in good faith," CBS said in a statement.
CBS said it sought "appropriate compensation" for its
popular shows, and terms that "reflect the developing digital
marketplace," adding that the company hoped to reach an
agreement with Dish very soon.
The negotiations are the latest in a string of disputes
between media conglomerates and distributors over the price of
carrying cable channels.
Dish was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)