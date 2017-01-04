Jan 4 CBS Corp is close to signing a
deal to have its content on Hulu's live streaming service, which
is expected to go live later this year, according to a source
familiar with the situation.
Under the deal, the New York-based broadcaster, whose shows
include news magazine "60 Minutes" and the comedy "The Big Bang
Theory," will bring in more than $3 per monthly subscriber for
its channels, with increases that could eventually get to more
than $4, the source said. The source requested anonymity because
the deal is not yet public.
The Wall Street Journal first reported news of the
agreement, which is expected to be announced Wednesday.
For Hulu, the addition of CBS's shows is a potential edge
since its competitor AT&T DirectTV has not inked a deal with CBS
for its own live streaming platform, DirecTV Now, which went
live late last year.
In December, CBS Chief Executive Leslie Moonves said he
expected to reach a deal with AT&T DirecTV to be on the
platform.
Hulu is owned by CBS's competitors, Walt Disney Corp
, Twenty-First Century Fox, Comcast Corp and
Time Warner inc.
(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Alan Crosby)