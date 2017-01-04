Jan 4 CBS Corp is close to signing a deal to have its content on Hulu's live streaming service, which is expected to go live later this year, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Under the deal, the New York-based broadcaster, whose shows include news magazine "60 Minutes" and the comedy "The Big Bang Theory," will bring in more than $3 per monthly subscriber for its channels, with increases that could eventually get to more than $4, the source said. The source requested anonymity because the deal is not yet public.

The Wall Street Journal first reported news of the agreement, which is expected to be announced Wednesday.

For Hulu, the addition of CBS's shows is a potential edge since its competitor AT&T DirectTV has not inked a deal with CBS for its own live streaming platform, DirecTV Now, which went live late last year.

In December, CBS Chief Executive Leslie Moonves said he expected to reach a deal with AT&T DirecTV to be on the platform.

Hulu is owned by CBS's competitors, Walt Disney Corp , Twenty-First Century Fox, Comcast Corp and Time Warner inc. (Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Alan Crosby)