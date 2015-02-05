Feb 5 CBS Corp Chief Executive Leslie
Moonves is discussing ways to buy out the broadcaster's
controlling shareholder, National Amusements Inc, ahead of a
potential deal with Viacom Inc, the New York Post
reported, citing sources.
Moonves believes that a merger with Viacom will leave him in
an inferior position versus Viacom Chief Executive Philippe
Dauman and could shortchange CBS minority shareholders, the
newspaper said. (bit.ly/1Auxnzk)
Media mogul Sumner Redstone's National Amusements Inc
controls both Viacom and CBS and 91-year-old Redstone is the
chairman of both Viacom and CBS.
"Moonves has been talking to a few banks and private equity
firms about buying CBS," the newspaper quoted a 'well-placed'
source as saying. It is unclear how far the discussions have
progressed, the report added.
The Moonves plan comes as talk of a mega media merger with
Viacom has ratcheted up in recent weeks and Redstone's health
continues to falter, the newspaper said.
Representatives at CBS, Viacom and National Amusements could
not be reached for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
Viacom, owner of movie studio Paramount Pictures and cable
networks MTV and Comedy Central, and broadcaster CBS were
separated in 2006.
In December, CBS said it extended its contract with veteran
CEO Moonves until June 2019 and following that he will become an
executive adviser to CBS for five years and will also have the
option to start a production company within CBS.
(Reporting by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)