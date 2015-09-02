UPDATE 1-Linde CEO defends Praxair merger at shareholder meeting
Sept 1 CBS Corp-owned CBS Sports said it will allow viewers to live stream two regular NFL season games, in addition to AFC coverage, on their portable devices, expanding its services to the fast-growing Internet viewer base.
Viewers will be able to stream games from the regular season and playoff of the National Football League on the CBS Sports website and on television via select connected TV, including Xbox One, Apple TV, Chromecast and Roku players, CBS said on its website. (cbsprt.co/1Xdsjst)
Streaming coverage of the games, including this year's Super Bowl, will also be available on phone to Verizon users.
CBS will stream the national broadcast of New York Jets versus Miami Dolphins in London on Oct. 4. The second game will be the Carolina Panthers versus Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26.
Online streaming services are becoming increasingly popular as it pulls in viewers who do not want to pay for costly cable TV bundles. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
