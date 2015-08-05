(Adds detail)
Aug 5 CBS Corp, owner of the
most-watched U.S. TV network, reported a better-than-expected
quarterly profit due to higher revenue from affiliates and
subscription fees.
CBS, home to shows such as "Madam Secretary", "Scorpion",
and "NCIS: New Orleans, said revenue from affiliates and
subscription fees jumped 28.3 percent in the second quarter
ended June 30.
The company is focusing on boosting non-advertising revenue,
such as subscription and retransmission fees, to help offset
fluctuations in advertising revenue that is dependent on events.
Advertising revenue accounted for about 49.5 percent of
total revenue in the latest quarter.
Contribution of non-advertising income to CBS's total
revenue has increased to just under 50 percent in 2014 from 43
percent in 2009, according to research firm Trefis.
CBS, in addition to its TV broadcast network, owns cable
channels Showtime and CBS Sports Network, radio stations and the
Simon & Schuster publishing house. It also has an online
subscription streaming service, CBS All Access.
The company launched on July 7 a standalone streaming
service of Showtime, joining Time Warner Inc's HBO Now.
The launch of standalone streaming services - those not
requiring a cable contract - follows years of falling TV
viewership as people switch to services provided by companies
such as Netlix Inc, Hulu and Amazon.com Inc.
CBS's revenue rose to $3.22 billion from $3.19 billion for
the three months ended June.
The company's net income fell to $332 million, or 67 cents
per share, from $439 million, or 76 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 74 cents per share,
beating the analysts' average estimate by 2 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company recorded a restructuring charge of $55 million
related to cost cuts primarily in the radio and television
station business.
Analysts had expected revenue of $3.21 billion.
Shares of the company were little changed in after-market
trading. Up to Wednesday's close of $50.42, they had fallen
about 9 percent this year.
(Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)