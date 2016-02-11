Feb 11 CBS Corp, owner of the most-watched U.S. TV network, reported a 6.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, driven by higher revenue from content licensing and distribution.

Content licensing and distribution revenue rose more than 16 percent to cross $1 bln in the fourth quarter, accounting for about 28 percent of total revenue in 2015.

Net income from continuing operations fell to $251 million, or 53 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $402 million, or 77 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $3.91 billion from $3.68 billion. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)