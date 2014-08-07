(Adds comments from conference call)
Aug 7 Media company CBS Corp, owner of
the most-watched U.S. television network, reported a quarterly
profit that beat Wall Street forecasts on Thursday, though
weaker advertising and a decline in television licensing dragged
on revenue.
CBS posted adjusted earnings-per-share of 78 cents for the
second quarter, beating the average forecast of 71 cents by
analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Net earnings from
continuing operations fell to $418 million from $435 million a
year earlier.
The company, which operates the CBS broadcast network and
premium cable channel Showtime, also raised its share repurchase
program to $6 billion from $3 billion and increased its
quarterly dividend to 15 cents per share from 12 cents.
In its earnings report, CBS said this year's absence of the
NCAA men's college basketball semifinals and "softness" in the
second quarter ad market contributed to lower revenue. Total
revenue fell 5.3 percent to $3.19 billion, falling short of the
average analyst estimate of $3.24 billion.
CBS, which airs hit shows such as "The Big Bang Theory" and
"NCIS," said advertising revenue dropped 7 percent from a year
earlier. Revenue from content licensing and distribution
declined 9.4 percent, partly due to the timing of international
sales, the company said.
CBS Chief Executive Leslie Moonves said the pace of ad sales
was improving "significantly" in the third quarter and he
expected the fourth quarter to be even stronger. CBS will
benefit, he said, from demand for advertising during its new
broadcasts of Thursday night National Football League games this
fall and political advertising ahead of the November mid-term
elections.
Moonves, speaking to analysts on a conference call, also
said more advertisers had agreed to pay for ads viewed within
seven days after an episode airs on television, a measurement
known as C7, rather than three days. He predicted that more than
75 percent of deals by next year's "upfront" selling season in
the spring - when advertising spending is committed in advance
of the new television season - would be based on the C7
measurement.
CBS considered the idea of making a bid for the CNN cable
news network if it had been sold as part of a Twenty-First
Century Fox purchase of Time Warner Inc,
Moonves said. The idea is "irrelevant" now that Fox has walked
away from its pursuit of Time Warner, he said.
"We are pretty happy with our assets right now, and I doubt
we would look to do anything with something like that," Moonves
said.
Chief Operating Officer Joseph Ianniello said CBS "will
continue to be very disciplined in our approach to M&A."
CBS shares were little changed in extended trading. Before
the earnings release, CBS shares closed down 1.3 percent at
$56.90 on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles and Abhirup Roy in
Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Leslie Adler)