(Updates shares)
July 28 CBS Corp, owner of the
most-watched U.S. television network, on Thursday posted a 27.4
percent rise in quarterly profit that beat expectations as
licensing revenue from its new "Star Trek" series offset slower
advertising sales.
Shares of the media company slipped 0.02 percent to $54.20
in extended trading, after closing at $54.21 on the New York
Stock Exchange.
The company, which owns cable channel Showtime, radio
stations and publishing house Simon & Schuster, said net income
rose to $423 million, or 93 cents per share, in the second
quarter ended June 30 from $332 million, or 67 cents per share,
a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected 86 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Advertising revenue dropped 2.6 percent to $1.55 billion,
partly because of a year-ago surge from the National Collegiate
Athletic Association basketball finals broadcast, the company
said in a statement. Advertising contributes almost half of
CBS's total revenue.
CBS will benefit later this year from double-digit ad price
increases that were locked in during the advance selling season
for fall TV shows, as well as strong demand for political ads
during the U.S. presidential election campaign, Chief Executive
Leslie Moonves told analysts on a conference call after the
company released earnings.
CBS has focused on boosting revenue from online subscription
streaming services such as Netflix Inc and its own CBS
All Access in order to rely less on advertising and attract
younger viewers.
CBS All Access and an online streaming service on Showtime
each have about 1 million subscribers, Moonves said.
Content licensing and distribution revenue rose about 16
percent to $943 million, accounting for about 28.7 percent of
total revenue. The company said it benefited from a deal to
stream "Star Trek" television episodes on Netflix in
international markets.
CBS, home to shows such as "NCIS," "The Late Show with
Stephen Colbert" and "The Big Bang Theory," said total revenue
rose 2.1 percent to $3.29 billion in the quarter. Analysts on
average had expected $3.21 billion.
CBS on Thursday raised its quarterly dividend to 18 cents
per share from 15 cents announced in May. It also increased its
share buyback program to $6 billion from $1 billion.
(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru and Lisa Richwine in
Los Angeles; Editing by Don Sebastian and Richard Chang)