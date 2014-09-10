UPDATE 1-Freeport collects export permit after Pence visit
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
LOS ANGELES, Sept 10 CBS Corp Chief Executive Leslie Moonves said on Wednesday the company could offer its premium cable TV channel Showtime directly to consumers in the future.
At the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference, Moonves was asked if he was thinking about making the on-demand Showtime Anytime service available to viewers who don't have a cable subscription.
"Is there some time in the future that could happen? Absolutely," Moonves said. "I don't know when it is." (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far