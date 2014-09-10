(Adds Bewkes comments, context about Viacom/Sony programming
By Sam Adams and Lisa Richwine
NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES, Sept 10 Time Warner Inc
and CBS Corp signaled on Wednesday that they
were increasingly open to one day making HBO and Showtime
available directly to consumers over the Internet without a
subscription to a cable television service.
Separate comments by CBS Chief Executive Officer Leslie
Moonves and Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes at an investor
conference were the latest sign that pressure from rival
services such as Netflix Inc could make streaming cable
TV delivered via broadband a reality.
Such a move, which could run into fierce resistance from
cable and satellite TV operators who are already losing clients
to Web-based programming on Netlix, Hulu and Amazon.com Inc
, would be a boon for consumers eager to cancel pricy
subscriptions.
At the Goldman Sachs Group Inc Communacopia
Conference, Moonves was asked if he was thinking about making
the Web-based on-demand Showtime Anytime service available to
viewers who do not have a cable subscription.
"Is there some time in the future that could happen?
Absolutely," Moonves said. "I don't know when it is."
At the same conference, Bewkes said offering HBO
subscriptions directly to consumers is "becoming more viable,
more interesting." Bewkes has been dropping hints for more than
a year that HBO is studying the option, but has repeatedly said
the economics do not make sense, with cable operators providing
a large part of the network's profit.
"The broadband-only opportunity, up until now, wasn't a
digital prize that would be smart to move from one to the
other," Bewkes said on Wednesday. "So now the broadband
opportunity is getting quite a bit bigger, and the ability of
the plan to deliver something robust is getting stronger."
Showtime and HBO both currently offer programs to viewers
online, but customers have to be subscribers to a cable package
and pay extra fees for the premium channels.
Separately on Wednesday, Sony Corp said it had
secured the rights to carry 22 Viacom Inc channels,
including Comedy Central and MTV, on its planned cloud-based
television service.
(Reporting by Sam Adams, Lisa Richwine and Liana B. Baker in
New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli, Marguerita Choy,
Christian Plumb and Andre Grenon)