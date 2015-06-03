(Adds details)
June 3 CBS Corp said its Showtime
network will start streaming programs on Apple Inc
devices on July 12, coinciding with the new seasons of "Masters
of Sex" and "Ray Donovan".
Showtime, which now offers programs online only to
subscribers to its cable packages, will charge $10.99 per month
for the streaming service. (bit.ly/1Jl5BJF)
Time Warner Inc's standalone streaming service, HBO
Now, launched on Apple devices in April, giving subscribers
shows such as "Game of Thrones" at a cost of $14.99 per month.
The launch of standalone streaming services - those not
requiring a cable contract - follows years of falling TV
viewership as people switch to services provided by companies
such as Netlix Inc, Hulu and Amazon.com Inc.
CBS has already launched CBS All Access, a streaming service
for its TV subscribers.
The network, which is offering a 30-day free trial for its
standalone service for those signing up through Apple in July,
said other platforms and providers will be announced later.
The streaming service will be available on iPhones, iPads,
iPods and Apple TV.
