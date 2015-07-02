(Changes headline, adds background on Pop)

July 1 CBS Corp said AT&T Inc has agreed to keep the television network's channels on its web-based TV service, U-verse.

The deal covers CBS-owned TV stations, Showtime Channels, CBS Sports Network, Smithsonian Channel, and Pop, which is slated for a launch on U-verse in 2016. (bit.ly/1HuBSw0)

Pop, a general entertainment channel, is a joint venture between CBS and Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.

AT&T's U-verse business offers Internet bundles with TV, telephone and broadband services. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya and Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian and Lisa Shumaker)