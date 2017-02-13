Tamela Mann holds the award she won for Best Gospel Performance/Song for 'God Provides' at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S. , February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Beyonce holds the awards she won for Best Urban Contemporary Album for 'Lemonade' and Best Music Video for 'Formation' at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S. , February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Adele holds the five Grammys she won including Record of the Year for 'Hello' and Album of the Year for '25' during the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S. , February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

CBS Corp’s airing of the 59th Annual Grammy Awards drew a 16.0 overnight rating on Sunday night, down slightly from last year, according to Nielsen data.

Last year’s Grammys show, which aired on a Monday night, drew a 16.1 overnight rating, translating to nearly 25 million viewers.

CBS will release viewership figures later on Monday.

The overnight rating measures 56 major markets in the United States, which represents about 70 percent of the country and is an early indication of what the final number will be.

(Reporting by Tim Baysinger; Editing by Bernadette Baum)