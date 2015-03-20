March 20 CBS Corp has been accused of copyright violations over its use of the "Hawaii Five-O" theme, one of the most recognizable TV show themes, in a lawsuit brought by the composer's children.

In a complaint filed on Thursday, Lisa Stevens Brown and Mark Stevens said CBS has without permission incorporated their father Morton Stevens' up-tempo music in more than 100 episodes of the current version of the crime drama, which began airing in 2010, and a soundtrack album.

"Defendants' conduct has been and continues to be intentional, willful and with full knowledge of plaintiffs' copyright in the Hawaii Five-0 Theme and the direct infringement thereof," according to the complaint filed in federal court in Los Angeles.

A CBS spokesman on Friday said the network is "surprised and disappointed" by the lawsuit, which it said was filed without any prior talks between the parties.

"Although we have great respect and appreciation for Mr. Stevens' work on the original Hawaii Five-O theme song, his heirs' claims are without merit, and we will vigorously defend this case," the spokesman said.

Henry Gradstein, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, declined to elaborate on the lawsuit.

The plaintiffs seek to recoup alleged illegal profits, or alternatively up to $150,000 per infringement, as well as an injunction against further infringements.

Morton Stevens died in 1991, and his widow, Annie, died last June. The original "Hawaii Five-O" aired from 1968 to 1980.

The case is Stevens Brown et al v. CBS Studios Inc, U.S. District Court, Central District of California, No. 15-02068. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)