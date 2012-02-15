* Q4 EPS $0.57 vs Street view $0.53
* Revenue down 3 pct to $3.78 billion
* Ad pricing up mid-teens percentage points in Q1
* Retrans forecast of $250 mln for 2012 is a "low number" -
CEO
By Yinka Adegoke
Feb 15 CBS Corp beat Wall Street
profit forecasts on Wednesday and predicted a record-breaking
2012 driven by, an improving U.S. economy, higher fees from
pay-TV distributors and strong political advertising revenue in
a contentious election season.
The company said advertising pricing at its flagship network
is currently up mid-teens percentage points on increasing demand
while local broadcasting is also seeing acceleration from a down
fourth quarter. Executives also highlighted the growing
importance of the automotive category as an advertiser for the
year ahead.
The company, which has traditionally been a advertising-led
business model across national and local TV, radio and outdoor
billboards, has focused in recent quarters in diversifying
revenues in an evolving media sector.
That push has led to CBS driving for new carriage fee
revenue from cable, satellite and phone TV carriers as well as
local broadcasters called retrans and reverse compensation.
"I am confident the numbers from these areas -- retrans,
reverse comp, streaming and international -- will grow every
single year, and that is why 2012 and many years to come are
positioned to be even better," said Chief Executive Les Moonves
in a conference call with analysts.
Moonves said a previous forecast of $250 million retrans
revenue for $250 milllion in 2012 was a "low number" and did not
include revenue from local stations.
CBS has also earned new revenue by licensing some of its
library shows for streaming on the Web by Netflix Inc and
Amazon.com. Moonves said it is also in talks to produce an
original show for Netflix.
Moonves said the company will benefit from robust political
revenue in 2012 especially in the second half of the year in the
run-up to the U.S. Presidential elections in November.
He said some estimates expect total political advertising
spend to come in around $2 billion and he said CBS would
typically take somewhere around 9 percent to 10 percent.
"What I am especially pleased about is not only are we
taking a large share from our TV stations, but radio is now
becoming a bigger player in that area as well," said Moonves.
CBS posted a better-than-expected rise in fourth quarter
profit as lower expenses helped offset the absence of political
advertising spending and CSI syndication revenue that boosted
the year-ago results.
Quarterly net income rose to $370 million, or 57 cents per
share compared with $283 million, or 42 cents a share a year
ago.
Analysts on average forecast profit of 53 cents, according
to a poll by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 3 percent to $3.78 billion.
"These were solid results. Advertising was flat in the
network but the local businesses are finally starting to come
round," said Gabelli & Co analyst Brett Harriss.
For the fourth quarter, revenue at CBS's entertainment
division was down 1 percent at $2 billion as digital revenues
and retransmission carriage fees offset the absence of CSI
syndication revenue.
Revenue was down 1 percent at its publishing and outdoor
units. Its cable networks unit, which includes Showtime, rose by
7 percent to $395 million.