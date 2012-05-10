* Case arose from planned $14 bln writedown in Oct. 2008
* US appeals court: Data were matters of public knowledge
* Lower court ruling upheld
By Jonathan Stempel
May 10 CBS Corp and its chief executive,
Leslie Moonves, are not liable to shareholders for failing to
more quickly disclose that the company would take a writedown of
$14 billion at the height of the 2008 financial crisis, a
federal appeals court ruled on Thursday.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York said
shareholders led by the City of Omaha and two Nebraska pension
funds did not properly show that CBS committed securities fraud
by ignoring accounting standards for valuing goodwill.
CBS shares plummeted 20 percent on Oct. 10, 2008, when the
New York-based media company announced the writedown and said
fast-declining ad sales would crimp profit.
Companies such as CBS are required by the Financial
Accounting Standards Board to examine whether to write down
goodwill, sometimes known as taking a goodwill impairment.
Goodwill reflects the difference between a company's value
taken as a whole and the company's book value, or how much its
assets could fetch in a liquidation. It incorporates brand
value, employee morale and other intangibles.
Shareholders said CBS' expectations for an economic
slowdown, together with its falling market value and advertising
revenue, should have prompted the company to review goodwill at
its television, radio, outdoor, publishing and interactive units
in early 2008, not the fourth quarter.
But a three-judge 2nd Circuit panel said the shareholders
did not plausibly show that CBS should have reviewed goodwill
sooner.
"All of the information alleged to constitute 'red flags'
... were matters of public knowledge," the court said. "CBS's
market price would at all pertinent times have reflected the
need for, if any, or culpable failure to undertake, if any,
interim impairment testing.... That being the case, the second
amended complaint does not sufficiently allege reliance upon a
fraudulently inflated price."
Thursday's decision upheld a May 2011 ruling by U.S.
District Judge Kevin Castel in Manhattan.
Allen Carney, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, did not
immediately respond to a request for comment. CBS spokeswoman
Shannon Jacobs declined to comment.
The case is City of Omaha et al v. CBS Corp et al, 2nd U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 11-2575.