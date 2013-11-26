Nov 26 CBS News has asked "60 Minutes" reporter Lara Logan to take a leave of absence following a flawed report on the Sept. 11, 2012, attack on the U.S. diplomatic mission in Benghazi, Libya, according to a memo from the chairman of CBS News, Jeff Fager.

Logan's producer, Max McClellan, was also put on leave, according to the memo, which was addressed to CBS News employees. A copy of the memo was obtained by Reuters.

"60 Minutes ... fell short by broadcasting a now discredited account of an important story, and did not take full advantage of the reporting abilities of CBS News that might have prevented it from happening," the memo said.

On Oct. 27, "60 Minutes" aired a segment about the Benghazi attack based on a security official who claimed he was on the scene during the assault, in which four Americans were killed, including U.S. Ambassador to Libya Chris Stevens.

The program corrected the report after it came to light that the security official had given conflicting testimony to the FBI.

A CBS spokeswoman, asked about the veracity of the memo, said, "The '60 Minutes' journalistic review is concluded, and we are implementing ongoing changes based on its results."

Logan's agent was not immediately available to comment.