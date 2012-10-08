* CBS to buy 101.9 FM from Merlin Media
* Deal is for $75 million
* Plans to simulcast on its Sports Radio 66WFAN
Oct 8 CBS Corp is planning to buy a New
York City FM rock station to broaden the reach of its sports
content, the company said on Mo nday.
The broadcaster agreed to purchase Merlin Media's 101.9 FM
for $75 million so it can simulcast Sports Radio 66 WFAN, which
is currently only on AM radio.
"Sports is a very popular format and a huge growth category
for our business," Dan Mason, president and CEO, CBS Radio, said
in a statement.
WFAN was the first all-sports format station when it was
founded in 1987 and is the flagship station for the New York
Giants, New York Mets, Brooklyn Nets and New Jersey Devils.
CBS, which is the highest-rated U.S. broadcast channel with
overall viewers, operates 126 radio stations.